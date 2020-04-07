Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.60) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €4.43 ($5.15).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

