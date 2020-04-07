Bank of America Corp DE Buys 7,949 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Scorpio Tankers worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.