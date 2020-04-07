Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,761 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. Materion Corp has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.