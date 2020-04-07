Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,686 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Servicemaster Global worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 111,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

