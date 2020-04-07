Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Shake Shack worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

