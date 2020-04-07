Bankhaus Lampe Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.06 ($115.18).

Shares of BEI opened at €89.72 ($104.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.39 and its 200-day moving average is €102.96. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

