Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.26 ($3.79).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

