Barclays Cuts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.24% from the stock’s current price.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,966.67 ($39.02).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,837.25 ($24.17) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,211.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

