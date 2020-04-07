Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of MCI opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.