Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 13.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Barnes Group traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.69, 263,335 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 234,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

B has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 208,157 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

