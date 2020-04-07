Barrett Business Services, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

BBSI stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

