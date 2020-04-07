Barrington Research Comments on Usio’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Usio had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

