Barrington Research Weighs in on Landec Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Landec in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

