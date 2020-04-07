Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.06 ($64.02).

ETR:BAS opened at €46.36 ($53.90) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.90.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

