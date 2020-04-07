Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.18 ($94.39).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €57.94 ($67.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.58. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

