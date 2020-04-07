BCE Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BCE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

