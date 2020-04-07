Beacon Securities Weighs in on Village Farms International’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from to in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

