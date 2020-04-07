Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Belden by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

