Berry Petroleum Company LLC Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRY. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 7,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 739,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 306,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.