BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,900 ($24.99). Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,679.64 ($22.09).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,310.20 ($17.23) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,328.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.