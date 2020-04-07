BidaskClub Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.80.

AVAV opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

