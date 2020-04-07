BidaskClub Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lowered their target price on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

AGYS opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.27 million, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Agilysys by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

