BidaskClub Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

