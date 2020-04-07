BidaskClub Lowers FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FEYE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $10.06 on Friday. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $20,084,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 166,666 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.