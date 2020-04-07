BidaskClub Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

LNTH opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

In other Lantheus news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $27,850.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $28,226.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock worth $396,760 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 802.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

