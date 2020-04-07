BlackBerry Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BlackBerry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.71. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,297,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,518,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,617 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

