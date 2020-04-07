BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Up 7.5%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $452.98 and last traded at $449.52, approximately 957,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 960,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

