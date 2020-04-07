bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $43.35 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $162.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

