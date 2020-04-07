Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 443,291 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

