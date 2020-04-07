Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 9.2%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.70, approximately 1,058,893 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,173,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 476,121 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $19,041,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $13,231,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

