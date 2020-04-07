Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BPFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Boston Private Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

