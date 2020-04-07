Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.31 ($53.85).

FRA BNR opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.12.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

