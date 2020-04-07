Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 736.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,169,000 after buying an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after buying an additional 365,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BHF stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

