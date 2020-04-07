Brokerages Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $230.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $250.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $351.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $898.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $976.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $865.50 million, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $928.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $465,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Exterran by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

