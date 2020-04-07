Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLND shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

