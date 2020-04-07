Brokerages Set Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $99.78

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $84,658,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.