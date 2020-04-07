Brokerages Set GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Target Price at $24.00

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRK. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,069,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 9.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.