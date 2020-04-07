Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brighthouse Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 227,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $59,231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

