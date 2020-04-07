Brokers Issue Forecasts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,772 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $43,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

