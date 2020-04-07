Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prudential Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report released on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

PRU stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after acquiring an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

