Brokers Offer Predictions for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

BUD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

BUD stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

