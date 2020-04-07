Brokers Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

NYSE EAT opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

