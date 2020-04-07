Brokers Offer Predictions for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.30%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is -1,800.00%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

