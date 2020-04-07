Brokers Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $14.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $15.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.64.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $212.61 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

