Brokers Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

TSE QSR opened at C$53.41 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$82.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.57%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.