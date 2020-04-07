Brokers Set Expectations for Skechers USA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Skechers USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKX. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

