Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.33 to $33.33 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

