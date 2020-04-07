Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $35.97, 1,464,996 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,876,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.