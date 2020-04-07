Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading Up 9.8%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.34, approximately 1,530,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 883,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.