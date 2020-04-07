Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMTC. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

